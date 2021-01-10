Bengaluru, January 10: The sale of chicken is hugely affected in Bengaluru due to the fear of bird flu. The sale of chicken fell in Bengaluru despite Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's assertion that there is no case of bird flu in the state. The cases of bird flu in poultry chickens have so far been found only in Haryana. However, people have started to avoid consuming chickens. What Is Bird Flu? Which States Have Been Affected by Bird Flu in India? All FAQs on H5N1 Avian Flu Answered Here.

"The fear of bird flu has brought our business down to 30 per cent, " a vendor in Bengaluru told news agency ANI. Bird flu has been found in wild birds or migratory birds, crows and poultry ducks. Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district banned the entry of poultry and their products from bird flu-hit Kerala. Chamarajanagar, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts have been on alert. Bird Flu in India: All You Need To Know About H5N1 and H5N8, the Avian Flu That Has Killed Many Birds in Several States.

In north India too, the poultry industry has been badly affected by the ban on the transportation of hens from one state to another. While there is no connection between the spread of bird flu and consumption of eggs, experts have advised people to ditch undercooked poultry products and meat for a while.

In view of the rising bird deaths, the Centre's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has set up a control room in Delhi to keep watch on the bird flu outbreak and to take stock of preventive and control measures undertaken by states.

