New Delhi, March 2: The AAP on Saturday accused the BJP of fielding candidates without considering their eligibility or commitment to work for the people, citing the saffron party's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir's request to relieve him of political duties. Gambhir, the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, has requested party chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

Addressing a press conference with Kuldeep Kumar -- the AAP's candidate from East Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls -- senior party leader Atishi claimed that Gambhir's request "revealed" that the BJP was not fielding him in this year's elections. Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics To Focus on His Cricket Commitments Ahead of IPL 2024.

Atishi, a Delhi minister, alleged that Gambhir did nothing in his East Delhi constituency during his five-year term. Other BJP MPs also remained unavailable in their constituencies, she charged. "It has become a trend and the BJP makes anyone its candidate, without considering their eligibility or commitment to work for the people. No elected representative of the BJP -- MP, MLA or councillor -- is visible in their constituency," she alleged.

Atishi claimed that AAP MLAs and councillors are not only present in their constituencies and wards but also work for the people. She questioned the BJP MPs on what did they during these five years to improve policing, women's safety and implementation of central government schemes in the city. Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Arrives at Assembly, Set to Table Economic Survey 2023-24 Today (Watch Video).

Kumar alleged that Gambhir was running away from his duties after cheating the people of East Delhi who made him an MP. In a post on X earlier on Saturday, Gambhir said, "I have requested Hon'ble party president JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!"

The move from Gambhir, a former India cricketer, comes amid buzz in BJP circles on his possible replacement from the constituency. The BJP has yet to announce its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. The names of several probables, including the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, general secretary Harsh Malhotra and treasurer Vishnu Mittal, are making the rounds as contenders from the East Delhi seat.