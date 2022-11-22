Kolkata, November 22: Fashion designer-turned-politician and BJP MLA in West Bengal Agnimitra Paul, on Tuesday, said that December will be a "crucial" month for the state politics as more than 30 Trinamool Congress legislators are in constant touch with the saffron party. "Their existence is at stake since they know that it will be difficult for this government to continue after December," she said.

Incidentally, her comments echoed similar remarks from the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Monday. He had said that after Maharashtra it would be the turn of Jharkhand and then West Bengal and December will be a crucial month on this count. BJP Accuses TMC of Violence at Its Offices Across West Bengal Soon After Assembly Elections Results 2021 Were Declared.

However, none of the two saffron leaders have elaborated on what would be the exact sequence of political events in the month of December this year. West Bengal: 5 Killed in BJP-TMC Clash in Basirhat City of North 24 Parganas District.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at a meeting of the state cabinet, expressed apprehension that the manner in which the BJP leaders are highlighting December, seems like some sort of communal riots might break out during that period. She even instructed the police administration to be especially careful to prevent any attempt to create communal tension in December.

Meanwhile, superstar Mithin Chakraborty arrived in Kolkata this morning to participate in a number of party programmes in tribal-dominated Purulia and Bankura districts besides in Asansol in West Burdwan district and Birbhum.

Instead of just projecting Mithun Chakraborty as a face of campaign in major rallies as was done before the 2021 Assembly polls, he will be utilised in BJP's organisational activities before the two crucial elections in the next two years. The first is polls for three-tier panchayat system in 2023 and then the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

On October 17, the state unit of BJP announced a major reshuffle in the core committee and inducted Mithun Chakraborty there.

A total of 24 leaders have been provided berths in the core committee, thus making it the biggest ever core committee of the party in the state. The 24-member committee includes four permanent invitees -- the party's in-charge for West Bengal Sunil Bansal, central observers for the state, Mangal Pande, Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra.

