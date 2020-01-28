BJP Sends 'Razor' to Omar Abdullah After Ex-J&K CM's Bearded Image Sets Social Media Abuzz, Says 'Contact Congress For Further Help'

BJP Sends Razors to Omar Abdullah (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BJP4TamilNadu)

Mumbai, January 28: After a picture of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah went viral on social media, the twitter handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit said that it is "disheartening to see you like this". The Twitter handle also shared a screenshot of online order of a pack of razors with a delivery address of National Conference leader's Srinagar home. The tweet was deleted later. Omar Abdullah's Smiling Picture With Long Grey Beard Surfaces on Social Media Almost Six Months After Article 370 Repeal.

"Dear@OmarAbdullah, Its very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact ur counterpart @INCIndia for further help in this regard," the party said. Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock on Omar Abdullah’s Latest Photo, Says ‘Could Not Recognize Him in This Picture’.

BJP Sends Razors to Omar Abdullah:

On January 25, after the 2G services were restored in Kashmir, a picture of Omar Abdullah sporting a greyish long beard created a buzz on social media. The picture showed him smiling in a snow-covered jacket.

This tweet comes after the Indian National Congress had dispatched a copy of Constitution of India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Republic Day "gift". "Dear PM, the Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress,” the tweet read.

Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti have been in detention since Modi government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.