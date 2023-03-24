New Delhi, March 24: With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being disqualified from Lak Sabha, the Communist Party of India-Marxist on Friday condemned the measure by the BJP while reiterating allegations of misuse of probe agencies like the ED and the CBI.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, in a tweet, said: "It's condemnable that the BJP is now using the criminal defamation route to target opposition leaders and disqualify them as done with @RahulGandhi now. This comes on top of the gross misuse of ED/CBI against the opposition. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified From Lok Sabha; Congress Says Will Fight ‘Legally and Politically’, BJP Terms Action ‘Lawful’.

"Resist and defeat such authoritarian assaults".

