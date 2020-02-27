BMC Cracks Down on Property Tax Defaulters in Mumbai, to Seize Car, AC, Furniture and Gadgets for Not Paying Dues

File image of BMC headquarters | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, February 27: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started taking action against the property tax defaulters across Mumbai. The civic body will now seize valuables assets of defaulters like vehicles, electronics, paintings, furniture, etc under the distress warrant. The BMC will auction the seized items if defaulters fail to pay in five days, mid-day reported. Mumbai: BMC to Impose Tax on Residents For Garbage Collection & Other Services After 5 Percent Dip in Revenue, Says Report.

"The action is taken under relevant sections of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888. But women's wealth like jewellery will not be seized," a civic official was quoted as saying by mid-day. The warning will be given to both commercial and residential complexes. BMC Budget 2020-21 Highlights: Mumbai Civic Body Unveils Rs 33,441 Crore Budget, Maximum Allotted For Improving Infrastructure.

Property tax is a major source of revenue for BMC. However, the tax collection has seen a dip due to slowdown in the real estate industry. After BMC collected just 60 percent of their target for 2019-20, the civic body hired drummers to shame defaulters. This move almost doubled the daily collection.

The BMC on Tuesday seized two helicopters of MESCO Airline for defaulting property tax of over Rs 16 million. A team of civic officials reached the Juhu Airport and sealed two helicopters to prevent the company from moving or flying them.