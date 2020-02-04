BMC Budget 2020-21 Highlights: Mumbai Civic Body Unveils Rs 33,441 Crore Budget, Maximum Allotted For Improving Infrastructure

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 4: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled the Budget for financial year 2020-21 on Tuesday. The civic body's fiscal roadmap allots the maximum share towards improving the city's infrastructure. Out of the total Budget of Rs 33,441 crores, the lion's share - Rs 14,637 crore - has been allocated for infrastructure revamp. Here are the key highlights from the BMC Budget 2020-21.

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who presented his first Budget, has attempted to address the road safety concerns. A total of Rs 1,600 crore was allotted for improving the condition of roads. The amount is 9 percent up as compared to the previous year. Swachh Survekshan 2020: BMC Uses Super Mario to Urge Citizens to Vote For Mumbai in Cleanliness Survey.

For rejuvenating the fiscal health of BEST - the city's government-run bus service provider - the BMC announced a monetary allocation of Rs 1,500 crores. At present, the BEST runs a fleet of nearly 3,400 buses and ferries more than 34 lakh commuters on daily basis.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project received a fresh impetus, as the BMC has announced a monetary allocation of Rs 2,000 crore. The 9.98-km roadway project would link the Marine Drive to the Bandra Worli Sea link, thereby bringing down the commutation time between the two points by upto an hour, as recorded in peak traffic.

For the education sector, the BMC has allotted Rs 2,944 crore in the annual Budget. The allocation amount is nearly Rs 210 crores higher as allotted in the last fiscal. The increased fiscal allotment comes in view of the planned setting up of ICSE and CBSE affiliated schools by the BMC. The civic body also announced the setting up of digital telescope and mini observatory for BMC students, at a cost of Rs 26 lakh.