New Delhi, December 5: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will observe the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as Samajik Samrasata Diwas (Social Harmony Day) on Friday (December 6).

The students' organisation will commemorate the day by organising a variety of events such as seminars, floral tributes, community meals, competitions, and other creative programmes at various central universities, state universities, colleges, and other locations across the country. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: The Life and Legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The ABVP organises these events every year on December 6 to raise awareness among students in educational institutions about Dr. Ambedkar's ideas and to engage the youth in the direction of social transformation. Samajik Samrasata Diwas is one of the major events celebrated by ABVP's extended units across the country.

On the eve of this occasion and programme, ABVP national president Dr. Rajsharan Shahi, national general secretary Dr. Virendra Solanki, and national organisation secretary Ashish Chauhan paid tribute to B.R. Ambedkar, and called upon the youth of the nation to contribute towards positive social change in the country. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi & Other Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The nation will pay tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on Friday, 6th December on his death anniversary. The country will also remember him as the esteemed architect of the Indian Constitution and a tireless advocate for social justice. The day is also described as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Thousands gather at various places across the country to pay tributes to B.R. Ambedkar.

According to information, thousands are expected to gather at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai to honour the legacy of a leader whose work continues to inspire millions. Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to B.R. Ambedkar's transformative legacy.

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

