Chandigarh, September 3: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday released the admit card for class 10, 12 improvement exams. Students appearing for BSEH class 10 and 12 improvement exams admit card from the official website of the board - bseh.org.in. The exam will commence on September 7.

The improvement exam for class 12 will end on September 22, and class 10 exams will culminate on September 18. The exams for both classes will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm under COVID-19 protocols. Mobile phones or calculators would not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Here are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the board - bseh.org.in .

. On the home page, click on the Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter your login details.

Click on the search option.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

Students need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the start of the examination. Candidates need to carry their own logs, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps to be used in the exam. The BSEH advises students to visit the official website for any information regarding the examinations.

