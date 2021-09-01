Lucknow, September 1: The National testing agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. Candidates can download the UPCET 2021 admit card from the official website of the NTA UPCET - upcet.nta.nic.in. The test will be conducted on September 5 and 6. COMEDK UGET 2021 Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket for Under Graduate Entrance Test at comedk.org.

Applicants can need to enter their login credentials - Application Form Number and Date of Birth, to download the admit card. Candidates should verify that details mention in the hall ticket are exactly the same that he/she mentioned while filling the application form. Tripura Police Rifleman Admit Card 2021 Released At tripurapolice.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are steps To Download The Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website - upcet.nta.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the UPCET Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter your login details.

Click on Submit.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

The exam will be held as per COVID-19 protocols. The exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates need to carry the ID proof along with the hall ticket to the examination centre. Aspirants can visit the official websites of NTA for regular updates.

The exam is conducted for admissions into Bachelor of Technology Bio-Technology, B.Tech (BT)/Bachelor of Technology Agriculture Engineering, B. Tech (AG) offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University(AKTU), Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

