Lucknow, March 29: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr after being accused of stealing a box of candies from a local shop, police said on Saturday, March 28. The accused, identified as Pushpendra Kumar, has been booked for murder following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

The victim, Pooja Rani, a Class 6 student at a government primary school, was reportedly assaulted on Thursday. The incident occurred shortly after a Navratri feast, when she had gone to a nearby grocery shop to buy sweets and allegedly took a box of candies without paying. UP Cannibalism Horror: Man Kills Mother and Wife, Eats Their Flesh in Kushinagar.

Father Kills Minor Girl in Bulandshahr After Candy Theft Allegation

According to police, Kumar, who works as a milkman, became enraged after learning about the alleged theft. He is accused of repeatedly beating his daughter with sticks, leading to severe injuries. Pooja later succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

Mother Injured While Intervening

Police said the girl’s mother was also injured when she tried to intervene and stop the assault. Despite her efforts, she was unable to prevent the attack. Following the incident, Kumar allegedly confined his family inside the house and threatened them against informing authorities. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters for Not Wearing Burqa, Buries Them in 7-Foot-Deep Pit at Home in Shamli.

The police said the accused later left the house, locking it from outside. The victim’s mother informed police the following morning. Based on her complaint, a case of murder has been registered against Kumar. Police have initiated further investigation and are taking steps to apprehend and question the accused.

The police said they are examining all aspects of the case, including statements from family members and local residents. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).