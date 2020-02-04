CAG Report 'Outdated', Says Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Alleged Shortage of Ration And Winter Gear For Soldiers in High-Altitude Areas

General MM Naravane (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 4: Indian Army chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, on Tuesday downplayed the CAG report revealing that soldiers deployed in high-altitude areas face shortages of ration and necessary winter gear. Describing the CAG report as "outdated", General Naravane assured jawans posted in high-altitude areas like Siachen, Ladakh and Doklam have clothing meant in those sub-zero temperatures and other equipment.

"That report pertains to 2015-16. It's not a report of present times, it's a little outdated. I assure you, as of today, we are very well prepared and we are making sure their needs are met," General Naravane told news agency ANI. According to the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), there is 24 percent to 100 percent deficiencies in the high-altitude clothing and equipment like snow goggles, boots, jackets and sleeping bags.

Soldiers based in the high altitudes of Siachen and Ladakh need special scales of ration to meet their daily energy requirements. "But sanctioning costly substitutes in lieu of basic items on same cost resulted in reduced quantity of calorie intake, ranging between 48% to 82.75%, of the troops. Provision of rations at reduced scales with lesser calorific value would have impact on the health and fitness of troops posted at high-altitude areas," the audit watchdog said. Indian Army Soldiers Serving in Siachen Get Personal Kit Worth Rs 1 Lakh Including Gadget to Detect Avalanche.

Seeking action against those responsible for deficiencies, the CAG told the Ministry of Defence: "Delayed procurements and delayed receipt of contracted items led to an acute shortage of essential clothing and equipment and timely issue of the same to roops. Sub-standard items like face-masks, jackets and sleeping bags were procured of old specifications, which deprived the troops from the benefits of using improved products."

After the CAG report came in the public domain, Twitter users slammed the Modi government. "Under this govt. our army has become a tool for election talks only. They don't bloody care about the lives of the soldiers," a user wrote.