Indian Army Jawans, Deployed in Siachen, Ladakh And Doklam, Face Shortages of Ration And Winter Gear: CAG

Indian Army soldiers deployed in Siachen (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 4: A report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted that soldiers of the Indian Army, deployed in high-altitude areas like Siachen, Ladakh and Doklam, did not have adequate reserves of ration and winter gear. The Indian Army acknowledged that there are shortages of specialised winter clothing and equipment in the Army HQs reserves, but said they are available for jawans deployed in the field, TOI reported. Indian Army Soldiers Serving in Siachen Get Personal Kit Worth Rs 1 Lakh Including Gadget to Detect Avalanche.

According to the CAG report tabled in Parliament, there is 24 percent to 100 percent deficiencies in the high-altitude clothing and equipment in the Army HQs reserves. Due to this, multipurpose boots, which protect feet at temperatures up to minus 55 degree Celsius, had to be recycled as those were not available from November 2015 to September 2016 for soldiers deployed in high-altitude areas. Indian Soldiers in Siachen Break Eggs With Hammer; Video Showing Their Tough Life in Minus Temperatures Go Viral.

The CAG said that troops are to be given special scales of ration to meet their daily energy requirements. "But sanctioning costly substitutes in lieu of basic items on same cost resulted in reduced quantity of calorie intake, ranging between 48% to 82.75%, of the troops. Provision of rations at reduced scales with lesser calorific value would have impact on the health and fitness of troops posted at high-altitude areas," the audit watchdog said.

Seeking action against those responsible for deficiencies, the CAG told the Ministry of Defence: "Delayed procurements and delayed receipt of contracted items led to an acute shortage of essential clothing and equipment and timely issue of the same to roops. Sub-standard items like face-masks, jackets and sleeping bags were procured of old specifications, which deprived the troops from the benefits of using improved products."

Speaking to Times of India, an Army said that the CAG report is based on the situation between 2015 and 2018. "Things have improved since then. By and large, there is no dearth of clothing and equipment for soldiers deployed in areas like Siachen," he was quoted as saying.