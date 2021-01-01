Bhubaneswar, January 1: Can red ant chutney be used as a cure for COVID-19 (coronavirus) infection? The Orissa High Court has directed the directors general of Ministry of AYUSH and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to find out and take a call on this within three months. The directive came in response to a PIL that sought the high court's intervention against alleged inaction on a proposal for research on the efficacy of red ant chutney in the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Red Ant Chutney from Chhattisgarh Will Now be a Part of Gordon Ramsay's Menu.

Nayadhar Padhial, a Baripada-based engineer, had sent a proposal to CSIR on June 23 and the Ayush ministry on July 7. He later filed a petition alleging inaction on his proposal and sought the court's direction. In his petition, Padhihal said the red ant chutney contains anti-bacterial properties that can help combat infections in the digestive system and protein, calcium and zinc content, which boost immunity.

"Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court disposes of the writ petition and directs the director-general of the ministry of Ayush and the director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to take a decision on the representation filed by the petitioner and pass appropriate order within three months," the high court said in its December 24 order.

Traditionally, tribals in many states, including Odisha and Chhattisgarh, use red ant chutney as a medicine. Made of red ants and green chillies, the chutney is consumed by tribals to get rid of common cold, cough flu, breathing difficulties, fatigue and other ailments.

