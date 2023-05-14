New Delhi, May 14: The body of a CBSE Class 12 student, who went missing after being placed in the compartment category in two subjects in the board examination, was recovered from a drain in Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The victim went missing from her home around 3.30 pm on Friday after the CBSE examination results were declared, they said. Her father had informed the police that the girl was depressed after being placed in the compartment category in two subjects and left a suicide note before running away from home, a senior officer said.

The Police Control Room was informed and an extensive search operation launched to find the girl. Wireless messages were also flashed to all SHOs but the girl could not be traced, he said.

On Sunday, the police received information about the body of a girl lying in a drain in Aman Vihar. The police pulled out the partly submerged body with the help of locals and shifted it to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, the officer added.

The body was later handed over to her parents. No foul play was found in the inquiry conducted so far, the police said. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, the police said.