Srinagar, December 31: Separatist outfit, ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat’ was declared as an unlawful association on Sunday under the unlawful activities (Prevention) act (UAPA). Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on his X-post handle, “Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. MHA Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Unlawful Association Under UAPA, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

“The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. “The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K”. Government Declares Masarat Alam Faction of Muslim League Jammu Kashmir Unlawful Association Under UAPA, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Earlier, the Democratic freedom party JK headed by Shabir Shah and the Muslim League JK headed by Masarat Alam were declared as unlawful under the UAPA.

