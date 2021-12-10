Chandigarh, December 10: In yet another drugs bust, the Chandigarh police crime branch has apprehended two drugs peddlers, including a woman in two separate drugs busts on Friday. Chandigarh police seized 10kg of marijuana each from both the peddlers.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, in the first case, the peddler was nabbed from his house. The accused was identified as Lakhman Parsad, 45, resident of Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area. In the second case, police arrested a woman, identified as Meenu, 35, resident of Pinjore, near the Peer Darga in Mauli. Drugs Bust: Mumbai Police Arrest Lawyer for Allegedly Running Mephedrone Factory in Kolhapur Farmhouse.

Police seized 10kg of prohibited substance each from the peddlers. Both the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway, said the police.

