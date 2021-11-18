Mumbai, November 18: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police raided a Mephedrone manufacturing unit running from a farmhouse in Kolhapur. The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a lawyer from Mumbai's Malad area in connection with the Mephedrone factory on November 18. Reportedly, The farmhouse is owned by a lawyer.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the police had raided the farmhouse on Monday and arrested the caretaker of the farmhouse. The lawyer had been on the run since was arrested by Mumbai Police. During the raid, 38.7 kg of raw material was seized. As per the police, Mephedrone worth Rs 19.35 crore could have been produced using seized raw material. ANC team also seized 39 liters of chemicals and other instruments, the value of which could be Rs 2.35 crore, police added. Delhi: 3 Men Arrested With Marijuana Imported Through Dark Net.

As per the reports, the lawyer was making mephedrone (MD) with help of helpers and distributing the product to local drug peddlers in Mumbai. Christiana Ayesha, a woman drug peddler from Mumbai was arrested earlier in connection with the case.

