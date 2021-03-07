Chandigarh, March 7: Days after the video showing a Traffic Police Constable holding her infant baby while performing the duty in Chandigarh went viral on social media, a departmental probe has been initiated against the woman in this regard. As per reports, Priyanka, the constable, was upset after her senior officials pulled her up for reaching her spot around three hours. She reported for her duty on Sector 15,16, 23 and 34 roundabout at 11 AM instead of scheduled 8 AM. Constable Priyanka Monitors Traffic in Chandigarh While Holding Child On Her Shoulder, Video Goes Viral.

A police official said that the constable was advised to take leave in case she was unable to work but she instead took her baby with her and started to do her duty at the roundabout, as reported by India Today. A senior woman police official is reportedly probing the incident about woman performing duty with a infant. As per reports, Priyanka declined to comment on the departmental investigation. Maharashtra: Two Booked for Assaulting Traffic Cop in Bhiwandi.

Priyanka, the traffic woman constable, reportedly told her senior officials that her baby is too small and cannot live without her. Her family members including her husband bring the child to the constable, on her duty place, when it starts crying and the lady then holds the baby till it stops crying.

