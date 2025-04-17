New Delhi, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, and said he always kept the country's interests supreme in his politics.

Modi said on X that his efforts for social harmony and nation-building will always be remembered. Babu Jagjivan Ram Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Deputy PM of India on His Jayanti (Watch Video).

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Chandra Shekhar on His Birth Anniversary

A socialist stalwart, Chandra Shekhar was born in eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1927 and served as prime minister for a brief period between November 1990 and June 1991.