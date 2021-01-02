Chennai, January 2: A cluster of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have emerged at a five-star hotel in Chennai. According to reports, 85 people, including a chef, have tested positive for coronavirus at ITC Grand Chola. After carrying out saturation testing, 609 samples were lifted from employees of ITC Grand Chola and their family members, and 85 of them tested positive for COVID-19. Sukhdev Dhaba of Murthal Hit by Coronavirus, 65 Employees Test COVID-19 Positive.

"We have directed ITC Grand Chola to cancel all banquets for 10 days. We will do saturation testing at all luxury hotels," Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health) S Divyadharshini was quoted by The Hindu as saying. Reacting to the grim development, ITC Grand Chola said it implemented all guidelines laid down by the authorities and maintained kitchen hygiene. Mumbai: Six Employees of Iconic Taj Mahal Hotel Test Positive for Coronavirus.

"The health and safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance. The property has been practising the necessary SOPs laid down by the authorities, along with its own accredited stringent sanitisation and hygiene protocol," the 5-star hotel said in a statement.

"From social distancing at public areas to rigorous kitchen hygiene, and regular health checks of associates, all safety and preventive measures are being meticulously followed. Every member of the team is trained and sensitised on following the prescribed prevention of protocol, in interest of their safety and that of guests," it added.

In view of the situation at ITC Grand Chola, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has ordered COVID-19 testing of all employees of luxury hotels in the city. The civic body also ordered all luxury hotels to maintain physical distancing norms as per the standard operating procedure.

