Chemmai, October 5: In a shocking incident, a woman and her paramour have been arrested for allegedly branding her child in Shastri Nagar. The woman branded her 30-month-old daughter as she thought her girl posed a hurdle to her relationship with a man. The child has been admitted to the Institute of Child Health in Egmore, reported the Times of India.

As per the reports, the woman was identified as Banu. The accused woman was separated from her husband and was living with her daughter. She was in a relationship with Jagan Josh (37) and was living with him at the time of the crime, said police. The Adyar all-women police had registered a case and sent the duo to jail on Sunday. UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Rae Bareli After Extramarital Affair Discovered, Stages It As Suicide.

Reportedly, the couple saw the girl child as a hurdle in their relationship. Banu used to attack her daughter often, while her lover branded her cheeks and face. Unable to bear the pain, the child fainted. The incident came to light when the child's grandmother saw her injuries. She immediately approached the cops and registered a complaint. Following this, the police lodged a case against Banu and her boyfriend. Chennai Shocker: Man Hits Grandmother With Hammer Over Monetary Dispute, Watches TV As She Bleeds to Death.

In a similar heart-wrenching incident, a 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district was arrested in September after she was caught on camera getting rid of her infant child before eloping with her paramour.

