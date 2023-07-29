Mumbai, July 29: The Chennai police recently arrested a man, a habitual offender who reportedly groped over a hundred women on the streets of the city. The accused was arrested by the MKB Nagar police. The accused was arrested after the police scanned several CCTV footage in order to narrow down on the suspect who allegedly groped women on the streets of Chennai.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light after two women were allegedly groped by an unidentified person. Police officials said that the two women who were walking on 14th Central Cross Street and 16th Central Cross Street respectively in MKB Nagar were allegedly groped in separate incidents. The incidents took place on July 11 and July 24. Chennai Shocker: Refused Money by Father, Youth Hurls Country Made Bomb at His Own House, Injures Uncle and Sister.

The unidentified person reportedly groped the woman before speeding away on his bike. Acting on the women's complaints, the police registered cases under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act. Following this, the police began investigating the matter. The police conducted several spot visits and also inspected CCTV footage of the area.

Later, they managed to narrow down on a suspect and tracked the accused. The accused has been identified as M Prakash (43), a resident of Vyasarpadi. Speaking about the incident, a police officer said, "During questioning, he admitted to sexually harassing not just the two women, but more than 100 others." Chennai Shocker: Elderly Woman Robbed, Stripped and Filmed by Six in Arumbakkam; Three Arrested.

After arresting the accused, the police also seized his two-wheeler which he used during the incident. Later, he was produced before a court where a magistrate ordered judicial custody of the accused.

