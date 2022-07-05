An angry man in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri beat up a cop on the police station premises. A fight started with a heated argument between the local and the police official in the station seen in the video shared by the ANI news agency.

#WATCH | Young man loses temper, beats police official inside a police station premises in Mainpuri UP. He had been called for counselling in connection with another case. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)