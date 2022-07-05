Mumbai, July 5: As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

The weather bureau has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai and the west coast of Maharashtra with a warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds for the next five days. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has directed officials to keep a vigil and also asked them keep the NDRF squads ready.

Here are the latest updates:

Landslide takes place in Ghatkopar

The Mumbai Fire Brigade team said that a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in amidst the heavy rains. No casualties reported so far.

Update from BEST Traffic Control

In view of heavy rainfalls in the city, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur by the BEST.

NDRF teams deployed in Mumbai

In view of the heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai over the next few days, five NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai.

CM Eknath Shinde tells districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil

According to CMO, CM Eknath Shine held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava. He has directed all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation.

High tide and low tide timings in Mumbai

The BMC took to Twitter to update citizens about high tide and low tide timings. A a high tide of of 4.01 meters will take place at evening around 4.10 pm while the low tide is likely to take place at 10.21 pm with a height of 1.75 meters.

Mumbai records 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours

Waterlogging was reported from several areas including Sion, Bandra, and Andheri Subway among others as the city recorded 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours.

Sion worse hit by rains

Mumbai's Sion area has been badly hit by the torrential rains.

The IMD has also issued heavy rain alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in the state.

