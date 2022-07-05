Mumbai, July 5: As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

The weather bureau has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai and the west coast of Maharashtra with a warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds for the next five days. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has directed officials to keep a vigil and also asked them keep the NDRF squads ready.

Here are the latest updates:

Landslide takes place in Ghatkopar

The Mumbai Fire Brigade team said that a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in amidst the heavy rains. No casualties reported so far.

Maharashtra | A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. No casualties reported so far: Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Update from BEST Traffic Control

In view of heavy rainfalls in the city, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur by the BEST.

Maharashtra | In view of the incessant rains in Mumbai and waterlogging due to it, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur in Mumbai: BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) PRO pic.twitter.com/NArZSLBfQQ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

NDRF teams deployed in Mumbai

In view of the heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai over the next few days, five NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai.

In view of heavy rain warnings issued by IMD in the coming days for Mumbai, #five NDRF teams are deployed in Mumbai. #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/plQNUAspZz — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 4, 2022

CM Eknath Shinde tells districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil

According to CMO, CM Eknath Shine held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava. He has directed all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation.

Maharashtra | In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation: CMO — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

High tide and low tide timings in Mumbai

The BMC took to Twitter to update citizens about high tide and low tide timings. A a high tide of of 4.01 meters will take place at evening around 4.10 pm while the low tide is likely to take place at 10.21 pm with a height of 1.75 meters.

5th July, 2022#WeatherUpdate @ 0800hrs: Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. High Tide 16:10hrs-4.01mtr Low tide : 22:21hrs- 1.75mtr https://t.co/wVuQtRmOHs — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 5, 2022

Mumbai records 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours

Waterlogging was reported from several areas including Sion, Bandra, and Andheri Subway among others as the city recorded 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging in the aftermath of heavy rains lashing the city. (Visuals from Andheri Subway) pic.twitter.com/wcGjcMRdoR — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Sion worse hit by rains

Mumbai's Sion area has been badly hit by the torrential rains.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Sion area of Mumbai reels under severe waterlogging amidst heavy rainfall lashing the city. pic.twitter.com/3tpGXQlh0w — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

The IMD has also issued heavy rain alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in the state.

