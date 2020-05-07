Vizag Gas Leak: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Issues List of Precautionary Measures for Safety of People

Vizag gas leak (Photo Credits: ANI)

Vishakhapatnam, May 7: In the wake of the gas leak from LG Polymers plant in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Thursday issued a list of precautionary measures so that people should stay safe from the harmful effects of the gas. The GVMC tweeted the list of the measures. The civic body also asked people to stay away from the leakage site. Vizag Gas Leak: 8 Dead in Styrene Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Industry, PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting With NDMA

It reiterated that residents of the city should not panic and should also take COVID-19 precautions. The GVMC said that people should take milk, banana and jaggery to neutralise the effect of the harmful gas. It also asked the residents not to pay attention to rumours. Till now, over 800 people have been rushed to various hospitals of the city after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes. At least eight people also lost their lives. Vizag Gas Leak: 8 Dead, 800 Rushed to Hospital After Poisonous Gas Leakage From LG Polymers Plant, Here's What We Know So Far.

Here is The List of Precautions Mentioned by GVMC:

Move Away from the accident place as soon as possible. Wear wet cloth or wet mask to cover nose and mouth. If eye irritation observed, wash with clean water. Take milk/banana/jaggery to neutralise the effect of the gas. Do not consume uncovered food or water etc. If you have any breathlessness, vomiting sensation, stomach ache etc, please reach out for medical help immediately. Do not panic. Don’t pay attention to the rumours/viral hoax news. Those who are participating in rescue operations must wear proper respiratory protection equipment. If any unidentified children found, inform to the nearest police station.

Tweet by GVMC:

Precautionary Measures for Gas Leak accident. pic.twitter.com/kMVNi4zBI1 — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

The gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers Industry around 3:30 am. Panic gripped in the surrounding areas as the reports of gas leakage surfaced. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster Jagan Mohan Reddy has also left for the accident site. State Director General of Police, DG Sawang told news agency ANI that the chemical unit was shut due to the nationwide lockdown.

According to reports, styrene gas leaked in the chemical factory. The LG Polymers industry was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers for manufacturing polystyrene and its co-polymers in the district. In 1978, it was merged with Dowell & Company Limited of UB Group.