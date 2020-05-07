Vizag Gas Leak: NHRC Issues Notice to Andhra Pradesh Govt & Centre Over Styrene Gas Leakage in Visakhapatnam

Vizag gas leak (Photo Credits: ANI)

Vishakahpatnam, May 7: Hours after the gas leak took place from LG polymers in Vishakhapatnam, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to Andhra Pradesh Government and Centre over the incident. The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports about the gas leak. In the notice, NHRC mentioned that right of life of the victims had been grossly violated. Vizag Gas Leak: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Issues List of Precautionary Measures for Safety of People.

In a statement, the human rights body said, “At a time when human lives across the country are at stake due to spread of COVID-19 virus and everyone is forced to stay indoor, the gruesome tragedy has come as a bolt from the blue for the people.” The notice was issued to the Chief Secretary, the government of Andhra Pradesh. The commission asked for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the rescue operation. The Corporate Affairs ministry was also asked to examine whether norms laid down under relevant provisions of the law are being implemented at the particular industrial unit.

The styrene gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers Industry around 3:30 am. At least 10 people lost their lives in the gas leak. Till now, over 800 people have been rushed to various hospitals of the city after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the afternoon, met the people hospitalised at King George hospital.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials. State Director General of Police, DG Sawang told news agency ANI that the chemical unit was shut due to the nationwide lockdown. The LG Polymers industry was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers for manufacturing polystyrene and its co-polymers in the district.