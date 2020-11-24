New Delhi, November 24: The Congress Government in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completes its two years in office in December 2020. Be it education, welfare, healthcare, tribals, the government has launched several schemes for a better livelihood for Chhattisgarh’s residents. The welfare of rural areas and upliftment of farmers, tribal and villagers have been the prime centre of the developmental work undertaken by the government in the past two years. The government has been able to provide equal distribution of its resources to all the 18 districts of the state.

Baghel spearheaded the Congress to victory in 2018 and became the state’s chief minister after the party won with a two-thirds majority, defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Baghel, who was also the state party president, helped the Congress win 68 out of 90 seats in the state assembly and dislodged the BJP from power after it had ruled the state for 15 years. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Takes Narva Development Program to New Heights; Bilaspur and Surajpur Districts to Receive National Water Award by Central Govt.

Here are some of the schemes initiated by the Bhupesh Baghel-government in Chhattisgarh to ensure the development of Education and Health sector in state:

Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan

The Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan was launched on October 2, 2019 with the aim to eradicate malnutrition from its roots. It was started as a pilot project in some gram panchayats of forest cover regions, including Naxal-affected Bastar in the state. Under this scheme, 67 thousand children of the state freed from the trap of malnutrition with proper diet and healthcare. A decrease in 13.79 per cent malnourished children in the state has been recorded.

Anaemic people are provided with iron-folic acid tablets and anthelmintic tablets, with the support of the Health Department.Distribution of ready-to-eat nutritious food has been ensured for every house for about 28 Lakh 78 thousand beneficiaries of 51 thousand 455 Anganwadi centres, with the support of Anganwadi workers and assistants, amid COVID-19.

Mukhyamantri Shahri Slum Swastha Yojana As per the scheme, mobile medical units are providing health check-ups, treatment and medicine delivery in the identified regions of the urban slum areas, in order to improve the medical facilities in the slum areas of the state. Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2020: Five Schemes Implemented by Bhupesh Baghel Government to Catalyse State's Development. With the help of 120 mobile medical units in slum areas, free health consultation, treatment, medicines and facility of pathology lab is being provided. Under this, more than 4,557 camps have been organised with around 1.83 Lakh patients being successfully treated.

Padhai Tuhar Dwar Yojana

Launched on April 7, 2020, the scheme aims to provide hassle-free education and maintain the academic balance of the state, amid COVID-19 outbreak. Under this, around 39.57 Lakh online classes in 3.77 Lakh have been started so that students could continue their education. More than 7.48 Lakh students belonging to the remote regions of the state, which lack digital connectivity, are availing education through 35982 centres of off-line classes with Padhai Tuhar Para. Around 2.03 lakh teachers have been registered via the website for the scheme execution. Not only this, with 'Bulatu Ke Bol', 1608 teachers of remote areas are providing audio lessons via bluetooth connectivity in simple keypad phones to 27 thousand 433 parents, who do not have access to smartphones.

The two-year report card of the Bhupesh Bahgel government shows that the state is focused to derive, fast and steady, on the path of development and growth. Several other schemes, for agriculture, farming, irrigation, tribal welfare, expanding health and education facilities are also in place.

