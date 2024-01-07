Balod, January 7: A 30-year man allegedly killed his mother and two-month-old son and injured his wife with an axe after an argument with the latter in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday in Usarwara village under Purur police station limits. The accused, identified as Bhawani Nishad, was arrested on Saturday evening after a police team reached the spot on being alerted by a local person, said Shishupal Sinha, station house officer of Purur police station.

As per preliminary investigation, the man allegedly stole an ATM card of a villager about a week back and withdrew Rs 40,000 using it from the person's account, he said. Later, villagers started talking about the theft and the accused apparently felt guilty about having stolen the money, the official said. On Saturday, the accused reached his house in an inebriated state and entered into an argument with his wife over the matter.

The accused then allegedly attacked his wife, mother and son with an axe saying he will finish off the entire family and will kill himself too. His father was not present in the house at that time, Sinha said. After learning about the incident, locals reached the man's house and informed police, he said. His mother Shanti Nishad (50), and son Vaibhav were killed in the attack while his wife Jageshwari (26) suffered injuries, the official said.

The injured woman was shifted to a hospital in Dhamtari and her condition was reported to be out of danger, he said. The accused told police that he had committed the offence, the official said. A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway. In a similar incident on January 1, a 34-year-old man from a village in Bilaspur district allegedly killed his wife and three minor children over suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Three Children in Bilaspur Over Suspicion of Her Infidelity; Probe Launched

On December 25, 2023, a 40-year-old man allegedly gave poison to his wife and two minor daughters before consuming it himself in Durg district. The man and one of his daughters died. On December 29, a couple and their 14-year-old daughter were found hanging inside their house in state capital Raipur.