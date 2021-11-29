Raipur, 26 November: Chhattisgarh has achieved major success in the curbing air & water pollution, solid waste management and conservation and growth of forests. According to India Today, a reputed national magazine, Chhattisgarh has ranked first in the country in the field of environmental improvement in the year 2021.

According to the published report, being at the 17th position in the year 2018, 6th in the year 2019 and second in the year 2020, Chhattisgarh has now been ranked first in the year 2021. Similarly, according to the India State of the Forest Report, there has been an increase in the forest area of the state. This is a major achievement of the work done by the state government towards environmental protection under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Directs Health Officials To Allocate Beds to COVID-19 Patients As per Their Health.

Significantly, the state of Chhattisgarh is full of minerals like iron, coal, dolomite etc. Due to which mineral based industries have expanded in the state. With the establishment of these industries, while the income of the people of the area has increased, the challenges of air pollution, water pollution and solid waste management are also being faced. As per the intention of Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Environment Protection Board is working ahead with better management in dealing with these problems and challenges.

18 air quality stations have been set up by the Chhattisgarh government to check the air quality in the atmosphere. Micro action plans have been prepared under the National Clean Air Program in three major municipal corporations Raipur, Bhilai and Korba, most affected by air pollution. The amount of sulfur in the air has reduced by 37 percent. It was 26.02 micrograms in 2016, which decreased to 16.34 micrograms in 2020. Similarly, the daily nitrogen dioxide concentration has also decreased by 17 percent. It has come down from 24.11 micrograms to 19.88 micrograms.

Similarly, under the Water Quality Monitoring Program, the State Government has set up 27 stations to check the quality of water in 7 major rivers of the State. In these, the water of 5 major rivers Kharoon, Mahanadi, Hasdeo, Kelo and Shivnath has been found potable. Apart from this, 10 stations are being built to check the quality of water. Out of about 28.8 million population of Chhattisgarh, 6 million people live in urban areas.

About one thousand 650 tonnes of solid waste is collected daily from urban areas. The Mission Clean City program is being run by the state government in the entire state. Decentralized waste segregation and recycling model is being successfully implemented in Ambikapur. In Balodabazar district also, separate facilities have been developed for disposal of harmful wastes.

Similarly 4 units are also proposed for disposal of biomedical waste. Recently, the President has honored Chhattisgarh as the cleanest state in the country. Chhattisgarh ranks first in terms of cleanliness in the country for three consecutive years. The state of Chhattisgarh is covered with 44% forests, this is also helping to reduce the effects of green house, while the government has made tree plantation mandatory in 30 percent of the industrial area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2021 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).