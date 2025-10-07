Bhopal, October 7: Amid the investigation into the death of atleast 14 children in Madhya Pradesh, the state's Food and Drug Administration has found increased levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) in two more cough syrups, and has begun the process of banning the medicine. The

drug controller has ordered the immediate halting of sales and seizures of the concerned cough syrups. ReLife and Respifresh TR were found to have DEG more than the prescribed standard. While the standard only allows for 0.1 per cent in the medicine, ReLife contained 0.616 per cent and Respifresh TR contained 1.342 per cent, according to officials.

"The Drug Controller has ordered the seizure of these medicines and has also ordered a halt to their sale", according to an official statement. The ban on these medicines comes a few days after the deaths of atleast 14 children due to the alleged consumption of a cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Eight children have been admitted to a hospital. Earlier, the cough syrups Coldrif and Nextro-DS were also banned by the MP FDA in connection with the incident. ‘Cough Syrup-Linked’ Death: Toll Rises to 13 in Chhindwara As Another Toddler Succumbs in Nagpur.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting at the CM residence and ordered suspension of two drug inspectors, the Deputy Director of Food and Drug Administration, and transfer of a drug controller, according to an official release. CM Yadav emphasised that strict action would be taken against all guilty parties in the Chhindwara case. "The state government is vigilant and sensitive, and no negligence will be tolerated in matters concerning human life. Accordingly, Drug Inspector of Chhindwara Gaurav Sharma, Drug Inspector of Jabalpur Sharad Kumar Jain, and Deputy Director, Food & Drug Administration Shobhit Koshta have been suspended, while Drug Controller Dinesh Maurya has been transferred," said the Chief Minister as stated in the release. Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Removes Drug Controller, Suspends 3 Officials in Chhindwara.

The CM also directed that along with banning the sale of Coldrif syrup, the existing stock in shops should be seized. A thorough campaign would be conducted to recover the drug from the households of families who have consumed it in Chhindwara and nearby districts.

