New Delhi, November 14: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who has been critical of killings of the civilians and children in the Israel-Hamas war on the occasion of Children’s day again reiterated her demand to bring an end to the “horrendous violence” and said that we have “failed” the thousands of children that are being massacred in Palestine every moment.

She made the remarks on the occasion of independent India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s 134th birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as children’s day in India.

“On Children’s Day, today, let us remind ourselves that we have failed the thousands of children that are being massacred in Palestine every moment,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X. “They deserved better from humanity. We must all raise our voices and demand an end to the horrendous violence being committed against them.” Israel-Hamas War: Indian Family From Kashmir Evacuated From War-Torn Gaza, Crosses Rafah Border.

On #ChildrensDay, today, let us remind ourselves that we have failed the thousands of children that are being massacred in Palestine every moment. They deserved better from humanity. We must all raise our voices and demand an end to the horrendous violence being committed against… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2023

Her remarks came a day after she had hit out at international community over the death of 10,000 people including 5,000 children in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza saying still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide and shame on the governments supporting this destruction.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said: "What a deplorable and disgraceful milestone…over 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die."

Hitting at international community, she said: "Still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefire…just more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering. Shame on the governments supporting this destruction. When is it going to be enough?"

Her remarks came after more than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist militant group launched an attack on October 7, killing 1,400 in Israel and kidnapping more than 240. Israel retaliated by launching an air and ground offensive on Gaza, vowing to eliminate the militant group. Earlier, India abstained from voting on the Jordan-drafted resolution that called for a truce in Israel but did not condemn Hamas's attack. Israel-Hamas Conflict: 102 UN Staff Killed in Gaza Since Start of War.

India voted in favour of an amendment proposed by Canada to insert a paragraph condemning Hamas. Priyanka Gandhi had earlier also said that she was shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza.

