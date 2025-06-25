Chittorgarh, June 25: The Krishna Dham Shri Sanwaliya Seth Mandir witnessed a massive turnout of devotees as the temple authorities opened the monthly donation box on Tuesday, June 24. The revered temple, located in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, saw donations worth INR 10.25 crore counted on the first day alone. The counting began after the Rajbhog Aarti in the presence of the temple board CEO and officials. Over 80 personnel were deployed for the meticulous counting process.

The counting process was conducted under tight security, with CCTV cameras and manual monitoring in place. On the first day, bundles of INR 500 notes were counted, amounting to INR 10.25 crore. Due to the Amavasya and the monthly fair on Wednesday, June 25, the counting was paused and will resume on Thursday, June 26. The temple authorities aim to complete the counting in multiple phases, ensuring transparency and accuracy. Chittorgarh: Man Thrashed, Handed Over to Police by Locals for Trying To Rape 2.5-Year-Old Girl in Rajasthan City.

As per a NDTV Rajasthan report, devotees visiting Shri Sanwaliya Seth temple make Shri Sanwaliya Seth a partner in their business, and after their wish is fulfilled, they come to offer their share. Every day, thousands of devotees come here to have darshan of Shri Sanwaliya Seth. The temple's significance in the region is reflected in the substantial donations it receives. Last month, more than INR 26 crore was withdrawn from the temple's monthly treasury. This time, too, the results of counting the donations are encouraging. Bee Attack in Rajasthan: Elderly Woman Dies After Swarm of Bees Attacks Family Working in Field in Chittorgarh.

The total amount of donations will be known only after the second phase of counting. According to the report, the temple's administration announced these figures following the sixth phase of counting, marking the temple's highest donation record. The counting process is expected to conclude soon, with the final tally to be announced thereafter.

