Jaipur, February 28: A tragic bee attack in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on February 26, resulted in the death of a 90-year-old woman, Amri Bai, and left three others seriously injured. The attack occurred in the Nimbahera area while the family was working in the fields. Amri Bai was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries the following day.

News18 Hindi reported that the bee attack in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh has raised concerns about the increasing frequency of such attacks in the region. The attack took place in Keli village, where Amri Bai, the wife of Pyara Kachhawa, was working with her family and other laborers. A swarm of bees suddenly descended upon them, stinging the victims severely. Dog Attack in Rajasthan: 5-Year-Old Boy Injured After Being Attacked by Dozen of Stray Dog in Khairthal-Tijara District.

Leopard Attack in Rajasthan: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Udaipur. Amri Bai, along with three injured individuals, was rushed to Nimbahera hospital. Due to the severity of her condition, she was referred to Chittorgarh district hospital, where she passed away on February 27. The local police were alerted, and a post-mortem was conducted based on a report filed by Amri Bai’s son, Kanwarlal.

The body was then handed over to the family for the final rites. The incident has left the community shaken, as similar bee attacks have occurred in the area in the past, but none had previously resulted in a fatality.

