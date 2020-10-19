Mumbai, October 18: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said the Indian democracy is passing through its "most difficult phase", as she chaired a party meeting during which the roadmap for its agitation over farm bills and alleged atrocities on Dalits was deliberated upon.

Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi for the next four to five days due to the closure of the Upper Ganga canal for annual maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday.

After seven months of closure caused by COVID-19, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim will reopen from on Monday. The institutes would operate again in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The governments of Assam and Mizoram dialled the centre on Sunday to discuss the situation at the states' border after a violent clash in which several people were injured.

