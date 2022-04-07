Indraprastha Gas Limited hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 69.11 per kg from today For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 71.67 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 77.44 per kg and even the petrol prices are rising rapidly.

