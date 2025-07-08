Moradabad, July 8: Police found a newborn inside a bag in the general coach of a Summer Special Train at the Moradabad Junction, officials said on Tuesday. Upon Police investigation, it was discovered that the child belonged to a minor girl, who had become pregnant after her father allegedly raped her. The family of the minor girl was taking her to Delhi for treatment on June 22 when the girl gave birth in the train's washroom. The family members put the newborn inside a bag and returned back.

The police found the newborn in a bag along with a SIM card from which the family members of the newborn were traced. "On June 22, a baby was reported in a bag in the Summer Special train. The baby was taken to the hospital, and a SIM card from Bihar was also recovered from the bag. When traced, the owner of the SIM card told that the baby was of a minor girl relative of his, who had become pregnant after rape." Moradabad Junction Station Head GRP, Ravindra Vashistha says. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teenager Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl in Bulandshahr After She Goes To Fetch Water, Arrested.

"Her family was taking the girl to Delhi, during which the girl gave birth to a child in the train. Scared, they put the baby in a bag and kept it in the general coach and returned by train," Ravindra Vashistha added. According to the police, the victim has admitted of being raper by her father. UP Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Hookah Bar Owner, 2 Others on New Year’s Eve in Gorakhpur.

"The victim was produced in the court and statements were recorded, in which it was told that the rape was committed by the victim's father," he said. The police have registered the case under relevant section. Further investigation will be carried out by Bihar Police.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.