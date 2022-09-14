Thiruvananthapuram, September 14: The Congress on Wednesday was left red faced when it was found that its Trissur district Congress committee office, which is being decked up to receive Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, was painted in the 'BJP' colour saffron.

But, soon after realising the folly and trolls in social media, the top leaders of the Congress party hurriedly got to undo the wrong. After being painted in the saffron colour, painters were hurriedly working on the building again and were now painting it in white. PM Narendra Modi Has Given 1,000 Sq Kms of Territory to China Without Fight, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

The painters claimed that they have had no role in the faux pas and they used the colour that was given to them The Congress leaders had given the work of giving a fresh coat of paint depicting the Indian Tricolour.

