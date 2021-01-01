New Delhi, January 1: The Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued suo-moto show cause notices to various companies over misleading advertisements, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a press release on Friday.Amid the raise in concerns over COVID-19 and its variant, the authority observed that several enterprises have been involved in manipulating and misguiding the consumers

"Observing that several advertisements are being issued during the COVID-19 pandemic to mislead and misguide the consumers relating to several consumer goods/products, the CCPA has, suo-moto, issued show cause notices to companies in the sectors like water purifier, paints, floor cleaner, apparel, disinfectant, furniture etc.," read the release. ASCI Ties-Up With TAM Media Research to Monitor 3,000 Digital Platforms for Misleading Advertisements.

"The action of CCPA will certainly deter the unscrupulous traders from launching misleading advertisements to exploit the sentiments of the consumers for cheap commercial profits," it added. Maharashtra Cyber Cell Warns People of Fake Social Media Ads on Liquor Sale Amid Lockdown, Tells Citizens Not to Believe in Rumours.

Apart from FMCGs, the CCPA has also issued show-cause notices for cab aggregators, s for resorting to unfair trade practice with regard to refund of excess fare charged. It also directed insurance regulator, IRDAI to look into the delay in getting the claim amount by the consumers and take up the consumer grievances with the Insurance Companies

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).