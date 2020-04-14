Maharashtra Cyber Cell Warns People of Fake Social Media Ads on Liquor Sale Amid Lockdown, Tells Citizens Not to Believe in Rumours

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Warns People of Fake Social Media (Photo Credits: @MahaCyber1)

Mumbai, April 14: The Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Tuesday warned citizens of fake messages regarding sale of liquor amid the ongoing lockdown. It added that miscreants circulating such rumours on social media will face strict action. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the official handle of Maharashtra Cyber Police stated that they received complaints of FAKE advertisement of selling alcohol despite the lockdown imposed in the state. The Cyber Police requested people not to fall a prey to such fake rumours and be careful of such fraudsters.

"We've received several complaints of FAKE ADS selling alcohol on social media. All such miscreants will be caught & strict legal action would be taken. We urge all citizens to not believe in anything like this across social media and be careful", the tweet read. Maharashtra Issues Advisory for WhatsApp Users and Admins During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here's the tweet by Maharashtra Cyber Cell:

We've received several complaints of FAKE ADS selling alcohol on social media. All such miscreants will be caught & strict legal action would be taken. We urge all citizens to not believe in anything like this across social media and be careful.#Lockdown #CyberCrime #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/vWm35Zyrnf — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) April 14, 2020

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cyber Police had said that WhatsApp is the most misused platform followed by Facebook where fake news are rumours are circulated. In the last week, the Cyber Police had arrested 11 people and registered 85 FIRs against others across the state for spreading fake news and rumours over COVID-19 on social media. Police informed that the incident came to light after several fake messages were reported of being circulated on social media platforms which are creating panic among the citizens.