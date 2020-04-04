Coronavirus Cases In India Jump to 3072 With Spike of 525 Infections in Single Day, Death Count 75

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 4: The total novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 3072 on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry informed. The total COVID-19 positive cases include 2784 active cases and 212 cured/discharged cases. At least 525 new infections were reported on April 4. According to details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the virus has claimed 75 deaths till April 4 evening. Coronavirus in India: 83% COVID-19 Patients Below 60, Health Ministry Releases Age-Wise Breakup.

Maharashtra has reported the highest cases (556) including 24 deaths. Delhi is the second hight with 466 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 419 cases. To contain the virus, India is under 21-day lockdown. Health Ministry Says 30% of Total COVID-19 Cases in India Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Event.

— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

The recent rise in COVID-19 cases is due to Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat. Nearly a third of confirmed COVID-19 cases have links Tablighi Jamaat and its religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin. According to the Health Ministry, over 1000 Coronavirus cases are linked to the mosque event.

Cases linked to the Jamaat have been reported from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.