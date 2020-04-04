Coronavirus in India: 83% COVID-19 Patients Below 60, Health Ministry Releases Age-Wise Breakup

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 4: Nearly 83 percent of the coronavirus cases in India are not related to senior citizens, said the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Those aged above 60 are considered to be at more risk to be fatally affected by the COVID-19 disease, suggest reports based on the data analysed in China, Iran and Italy -- the three virus hotspots. Check live news and updates related to COVID-19 pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

In the age group of above 60, India has so far recorded 17 percent out the total 2,902 cases. The worst-affected demographic group in India are those between 21-40 years old. A total of 42 percent or over 1,000 cases in India pertain to this age group.

An estimated 33 percent of the patients belong to 41-60 age group. The lowest, nine percent, cases are of those aged below 20 -- considered to be at the least amount of risk to be fatally affected by the novel coronavirus.

Update by ANI

"Nine per cent COVID-19 patients belong to 0-20 years age, 42 per cent patients belong to 21-40 years age, 33 per cent cases pertain to patients between 41-60 years age, and 17 per cent patients have crossed 60 years age," said Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal during his press briefing.

India's total tally of infected patients surged to 2,902 on Friday. The biggest spike so far, of 601 cases, was recorded in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, has reported over 500 cases since the disease outbreak. The death toll stands at 68, whereas, a total of 183 patients have recovered.