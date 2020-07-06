Mumbai, July 6: Mumbai, which continues to remain one of India's hotspot of coronavirus crisis, is gradually steering away from the worst-phase of pandemic, data suggests. Despite the number of tests going up marginally over past few weeks, the per-day toll of COVID-19 infections largely continues to remain constant.

The State Health Department has not recorded any major spike in Mumbai since June 15. Since the part fortnight, the COVD-19 curve has remained flat in India's financial capital - first time since the outbreak of disease in March this year.

Over the past 10 days, the per-day number of news infections recorded by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are as follows: 1,287, 1,163, 1,338, 1,554, 1,487, 893, 1,226, 1,287, 1,402 and 1,297. The 10-day average recorded for the week ending on July 5 was 1,293 cases per day.

For the week ending on June 27 and June 20, the per-day average was recorded as 1,275 and 1,214 cases per day respectively. The three-week period before June 20 recorded averages of 1,354, 1,273 and 1,375 new cases per day.

Since June 15, no major spike has been recorded, said an official of the health department while speaking to reporters. The largely constant figures are not due to low number of tests, claimed Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid-19 task force, adding that more number of daily tests were conducted in June and first week of July as compared to April-May.

From June 25 to July 5, an average of 5,025 samples were tested daily. The preceding period from June 1 saw an average testing of 4,298 samples per day. Between April to May, the number of tests per day ranged from 2,500 to 4,000.

Toll of Active Cases Decline

Apart from the flattening curve, another major indicator of Mumbai steering out of pandemic's worst-phase is the decline in number of active infections.

The toll of active cases, which stood at 27,659 at the week ending on June 25, was stated to be 23,732 on Sunday. The reduction of this parameter indicates a major relief for the healthcare professionals in the city. Experts believe that it is the most positive indicator in the city's fight against COVID-19.

The overall toll of cases in Mumbai stood at 84,524, including 4,762 deaths. A cumulative total of 55,884 patients have been discharged, taking the recovery rate to 66.12 percent.

