Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 47 After Two COVID-19 Patients Die in West Bengal

Kolkata, April 1: The death toll due to coronavirus in India jumped to 47 on Wednesday after two COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal. With the latest cases, the death toll in West Bengal rose to six, Health officials informed. Earlier in the day today, a 65-year-old patient died in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Moreover, two deaths were reported from Maharashtra. In India, there is an increase of 240 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, the Health Ministry informed. The total number of coronavirus positive cases has jumped to 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases of which 133 cured/discharged.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in West Bengal increased to 27 as five more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection. In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the state health department of West Bengal ordered over one lakh people to home quarantine during the day. The total number of people on home quarantine in the state as on March 31 stood at 1,47,777.

Amidst the grim scenario of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would be contributing Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and a like amount to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to support the country's efforts in fighting COVID-19.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Central government has sent 10,000 testing kits for detecting coronavirus infection to West Bengal. The kits were sent after Banerjee repeatedly complained of shortage of testing kits in the state.