Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 49 After COVID-19 Patient Dies in Meerut, Second Death in Uttar Pradesh

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, April 1: The death toll due to coronavirus in India jumped to 49 after a COVID-19 patient died in Uttar Pradesh. According to a tweet by news agency PTI, the coronavirus positive patient died in Meerut, becoming the second such death in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the second coronavirus patient died on in Meerut medical college. His son-in-law is also admitted in the same hospital with COVID-19 infection. Both of them had been on ventilator since the past two days.

The father-in-law, aged 72, had apparently got the infection from his son-in-law who had come to Meerut form Amravati in Maharashtra. According to a report by IANS, the 72-year-old father-in-law had apparently got the infection from his son-in-law who had come to Meerut form Amravati in Maharashtra. Moreover, sixteen members of the same family have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are under medical observation. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 1,637 as 240 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Emerge in 12 Hours.

Coronavirus positive patient dies in Meerut, second such death in Uttar Pradesh: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Meerut emerged the second hotspot in the state with 19 people testing positive for the disease. The first was Gautam Buddh Nagar from where the maximum 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. Officials informed that rhe total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark.

The first death in the state was reported from Gorakhpur where a youth from Basti died on Monday evening in the BRD hospital. His sample report confirmed him as corona positive on Wednesday.