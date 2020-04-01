Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 1,637 as 240 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Emerge in 12 Hours

Coronavirus Pandemic (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 1: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that there has been an increase of 240 coronavirus positive cases in the last 12 hours. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1,637 in India, which includes 1,466 active cases, 133 cured, discharged, migrated people and also the people who have died.

On the other hand, the death toll due to coronavirus in India jumped to 47 on Wednesday after two COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal. With the latest cases, the death toll in West Bengal increased six. Earlier in the day, a 65-year-old patient died in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 47 After Two COVID-19 Patients Die in West Bengal.

Increase of 240 #COVID19 cases in the last 12 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1637 in India (including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/6fi9XAoJOg — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

In order to fight the battle of coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi imposed a 21-days nationwide lockdown. However, the situation continues to be grim as the numbers have increased tremendously over the last few days. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected with a total state tally of 320. There were 16 fresh positive cases for COVID 19 in Mumbai and two more cases have been reported in Pune. A total of 12 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state till now.