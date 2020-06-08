Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 7,000; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 2,56,611 After 9,983 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 8: The COVID-19 death toll in India surpassed 7,000-mark on Monday after 206 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The fatality toll in the country increased to 7,135. India on June 8 again witnessed a single-day spike of over 9,000 COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day. Since Sunday morning 9,983 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. It is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus in the country. India Becomes Fifth Worst-Affected by Coronavirus With Over 2.46 Lakh Cases, Surpasses Spain in COVID-19 Infections.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are currently 1,25,381 active cases in the country. Till now, 1,24,095 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. India has a recovery rate of over 48.30 percent. The mortality rate in India due to coronavirus is close to 2.83 percent, among the lowest in the world. As per the union health ministry, 70 percent of the coronavirus cases are due to comorbidities. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Statewise Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1951 2682 75 4708 3 Arunachal Pradesh 50 1 0 51 4 Assam 1946 615 4 2565 5 Bihar 2578 2480 30 5088 6 Chandigarh 36 273 5 314 7 Chhattisgarh 786 283 4 1073 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 18 2 0 20 9 Delhi 16229 10664 761 27654 10 Goa 235 65 0 300 11 Gujarat 5186 13635 1249 20070 12 Haryana 2286 2134 28 4448 13 Himachal Pradesh 184 224 5 413 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2830 1216 41 4087 15 Jharkhand 602 490 7 1099 16 Karnataka 3259 2132 61 5452 17 Kerala 1096 803 15 1914 18 Ladakh 52 50 1 103 19 Madhya Pradesh 2658 6331 412 9401 20 Maharashtra 43601 39314 3060 85975 21 Manipur 120 52 0 172 22 Meghalaya 22 13 1 36 23 Mizoram 33 1 0 34 24 Nagaland 110 8 0 118 25 Odisha 953 1894 9 2856 26 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 27 Punjab 451 2106 51 2608 28 Rajasthan 2718 7641 240 10599 29 Sikkim 7 0 0 7 30 Tamil Nadu 14399 16999 269 31667 31 Telengana 1747 1710 123 3580 32 Tripura 608 192 0 800 33 Uttarakhand 814 528 13 1355 34 Uttar Pradesh 4076 6185 275 10536 35 West Bengal 4488 3303 396 8187 Cases being reassigned to states 9189 9189 Total# 125381 124095 7135 256611

India is currently the fifth most affected country of the world due to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. Close to 86,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease so far. The death toll in the state also crossed 3,000. In Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai has 20 percent coronavirus cases of the entire country. In the financial capital of India, 48,549 people have contracted the disease until now. More than 1,600 people also succumbed to the disease.

Tamil Nadu is the second most affected country of India. In this southern state 31,667 COVID-19 cases have been reported until now. Over 260 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. In Delhi, the national capital of India, COVID-19 cases aso surpassed 29,000- mark.