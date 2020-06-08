Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 7,000; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 2,56,611 After 9,983 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours

New Delhi, June 8: The COVID-19 death toll in India surpassed 7,000-mark on Monday after 206 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The fatality toll in the country increased to 7,135. India on June 8 again witnessed a single-day spike of over 9,000 COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day. Since Sunday morning 9,983 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. It is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus in the country. India Becomes Fifth Worst-Affected by Coronavirus With Over 2.46 Lakh Cases, Surpasses Spain in COVID-19 Infections.
According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are currently 1,25,381 active cases in the country. Till now, 1,24,095 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. India has a recovery rate of over 48.30 percent. The mortality rate in India due to coronavirus is close to 2.83 percent, among the lowest in the world. As per the union health ministry, 70 percent of the coronavirus cases are due to comorbidities. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.
Statewise Coronavirus Cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1951
|2682
|75
|4708
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|1
|0
|51
|4
|Assam
|1946
|615
|4
|2565
|5
|Bihar
|2578
|2480
|30
|5088
|6
|Chandigarh
|36
|273
|5
|314
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|786
|283
|4
|1073
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|18
|2
|0
|20
|9
|Delhi
|16229
|10664
|761
|27654
|10
|Goa
|235
|65
|0
|300
|11
|Gujarat
|5186
|13635
|1249
|20070
|12
|Haryana
|2286
|2134
|28
|4448
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|184
|224
|5
|413
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2830
|1216
|41
|4087
|15
|Jharkhand
|602
|490
|7
|1099
|16
|Karnataka
|3259
|2132
|61
|5452
|17
|Kerala
|1096
|803
|15
|1914
|18
|Ladakh
|52
|50
|1
|103
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2658
|6331
|412
|9401
|20
|Maharashtra
|43601
|39314
|3060
|85975
|21
|Manipur
|120
|52
|0
|172
|22
|Meghalaya
|22
|13
|1
|36
|23
|Mizoram
|33
|1
|0
|34
|24
|Nagaland
|110
|8
|0
|118
|25
|Odisha
|953
|1894
|9
|2856
|26
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|27
|Punjab
|451
|2106
|51
|2608
|28
|Rajasthan
|2718
|7641
|240
|10599
|29
|Sikkim
|7
|0
|0
|7
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|14399
|16999
|269
|31667
|31
|Telengana
|1747
|1710
|123
|3580
|32
|Tripura
|608
|192
|0
|800
|33
|Uttarakhand
|814
|528
|13
|1355
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4076
|6185
|275
|10536
|35
|West Bengal
|4488
|3303
|396
|8187
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9189
|9189
|Total#
|125381
|124095
|7135
|256611
India is currently the fifth most affected country of the world due to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. Close to 86,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease so far. The death toll in the state also crossed 3,000. In Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai has 20 percent coronavirus cases of the entire country. In the financial capital of India, 48,549 people have contracted the disease until now. More than 1,600 people also succumbed to the disease.
Tamil Nadu is the second most affected country of India. In this southern state 31,667 COVID-19 cases have been reported until now. Over 260 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. In Delhi, the national capital of India, COVID-19 cases aso surpassed 29,000- mark.