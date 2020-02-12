Coronavirus Extremely Serious Threat, Government Not Taking it Seriously: Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 12: Former Indian National Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Modi government of not taking novel coronavirus threat seriously. So far, three confirmed cases of Covid-2019, all three students of China's Wuhan, has been reported in India and are being treated in Kerala. Coronavirus Scare in India: Andhra Pradesh Man Commits Suicide Fearing to Have been Infected by 2019-nCoV.

“The Corona Virus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical,” he tweeted. Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian National Infected With Deadly Virus in UAE.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

The Corona Virus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical.#coronavirus https://t.co/bspz4l1tFM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2020

Earlier, the Indian government had evacuated over 600 Indian from Wuhan. The evacuees are stationed in two quarantine centres- one in Haryana's Manesar and the other in the National Capital. Screening facilities have been set up in many airports and other international borders to detect any case of 2019-nCoV.

Till now, a total of 1,671 samples have been tested in India. Of this, all 654 samples taken from quarantine centres tested negative. The second test will be carried out on the 14th day of the quarantine period.

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China has reached to 1,114. More than 44,000 people have also been infected by the pathogen. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially named the virus as "COVID-19" at a conference in Geneva.