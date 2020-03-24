Coronavirus in India: 506 Positive Cases Reported So Far, 37 Cured, Death Toll Rises to 10

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 24: The number of coronavirus cases crossed 500 in India as 35 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 506 positive cases have been reported in the country so far. Ten people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 106 cases and three deaths, followed Kerala. Maharashtra Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 3 As 65-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient From UAE Dies in Kasturba Hospital.

In the southern state of Kerala, 98 positive cases have been reported till now. Out of the total infected people, 37 were cured and discharged from hospitals. Out of the nine deaths, two are foreign nationals - one from the Philippines and another from the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, in Delhi also 30 people tested positive for COVID-19. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

However, no new nCoV cases have been reported in the national capital in the last 40 hours. A total of seven patients have also been discharged from hospitals after undergoing treatment. Another southern state of Karnataka reported 37 cases of COVID-19. One person also lost his life due to nCoV. PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation at 8 PM Today on Different Aspects of The Coronavirus Menace.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government wrote a letter to the Centre to sanction Rs 150 crore to prepare for the outbreak. In the letter, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government raised concern over the return of nearly 90,000 NRI’s to Punjab in the last one month. Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu said that coronavirus cases in the state could spread alarmingly.

To avoid the spread of COVID-19, the country has been under lockdown since Monday. All domestic and international, flights have been cancelled. Train and metro services across the country have also been suspended till March 31 to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday. It will be the Prime Minister's second address to the nation since Thursday. PM Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to make an announcement about his address.

Globally, more than 14,000 people have lost their lives so far due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, over 3 lakh positive COVID19 cases have been reported so far. Due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, the World Health Organisation declared it a “pandemic”.