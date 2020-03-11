Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 60 After Reports of One Fresh Case Each From Delhi and Rajasthan

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 11: With 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 infected people in India mounted to 60 on Wednesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare announced that with the 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the total cases rise to 60 across the country. The Ministry stated that eight cases are from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan and Delhi. Coronavirus: Total Positive Cases, Visa Restrictions and All You Need to Know About COVID-19 Outbreak in India.

The Health Ministry informed that the total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians. Giving state-wise details of the COVID-19 spread in India, the Ministry informed that Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has recorded two positive cases while Kerala has till now reported nine cases which includes the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery. Track the Live Status of Coronavirus Across the World.

Here's the tweet:

The Health ministry said five positive cases have been reported in Delhi, while nine persons were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday. Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said.

According to an official release by the government, over 1400 contacts have been put under surveillance for these positive cases, till Tuesday. Also, 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam.